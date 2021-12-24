Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Makes New $31,000 Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,654,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,984,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $40.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

