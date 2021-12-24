Head-To-Head Analysis: Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.4% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Veritone shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Veritone and LegalZoom.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $57.71 million 12.82 -$47.88 million ($2.11) -10.66 LegalZoom.com $470.64 million 6.76 $9.90 million N/A N/A

LegalZoom.com has higher revenue and earnings than Veritone.

Profitability

This table compares Veritone and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -87.19% -74.18% -31.70% LegalZoom.com -14.13% -1.79% -22.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Veritone and LegalZoom.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 0 1 3 0 2.75 LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50

Veritone presently has a consensus target price of $46.33, suggesting a potential upside of 105.93%. LegalZoom.com has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 107.56%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than Veritone.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats Veritone on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers. The aiWARE SaaS Solutions segment offers solutions through a combination of its direct sales force and indirect channel partners, such as value-added resellers (VARs), distributors, system integrators, managed services providers, and referral partners. The aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services segment sells and markets activities relating to its digital content licensing services business through its direct sales force. The company was founded by Chad Steelberg and Ryan Steelberg in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

