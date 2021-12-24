Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Johnson Rice lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist increased their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Goodrich Petroleum news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie sold 1,838,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $42,285,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 104.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 67,612 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 36.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $615,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $23.02 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $331.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 131.44% and a negative net margin of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $58.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

