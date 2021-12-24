Insider Selling: Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Director Sells $399,916.44 in Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $100.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 15.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 12.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 7.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 348,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after purchasing an additional 23,590 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 55.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 23.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

