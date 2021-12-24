Insider Selling: Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Director Sells C$358,238.70 in Stock

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Director Peter James Goudie sold 84,690 shares of Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.23, for a total transaction of C$358,238.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,141,116.02.
The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71. Karora Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$291.99 million and a P/E ratio of -60.00.
Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) Company Profile
Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.