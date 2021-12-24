Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Sells $272,399.16 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $272,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

YEXT stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 130.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Yext by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,771,000 after purchasing an additional 111,083 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yext by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

