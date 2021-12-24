Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.01 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.73.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $223.69 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

