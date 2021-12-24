Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 40.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $89.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.71 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

