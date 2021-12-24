Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Sells $3,716,199.84 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $3,716,199.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total value of $3,815,833.12.

On Monday, December 6th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total value of $3,620,211.68.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,651 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $104,409.24.

On Monday, November 29th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $4,259,322.72.

On Monday, November 22nd, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 67,622 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $5,061,506.70.

On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 63,909 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $4,779,115.02.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,445 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total transaction of $233,157.60.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,095.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

