Sigma Planning Corp Buys 26,367 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,367 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 22.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDE. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.