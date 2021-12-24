Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.42. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Monro’s payout ratio is 63.80%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.