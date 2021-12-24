Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 115 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.5% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $618,723,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,462.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,435.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

