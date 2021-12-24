Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $799,000 Investment in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DRH shares. TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.54 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.77.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.