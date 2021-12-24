Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,749 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,868,000 after acquiring an additional 129,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Century Communities by 21.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,151,000 after acquiring an additional 240,254 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 505.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,245,000 after acquiring an additional 630,372 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 614,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,906,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Century Communities by 22.9% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 591,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,336,000 after acquiring an additional 110,187 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.80%.

CCS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

