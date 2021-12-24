Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28,266 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 42,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 82,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

