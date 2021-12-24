Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 32.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 29.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTEC. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.39 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.19.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

