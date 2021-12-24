Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $820,000 Investment in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. State Street Corp raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,281,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,201,000 after buying an additional 58,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,429,000 after purchasing an additional 179,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,809,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 38,105 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,836,000 after purchasing an additional 110,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,268,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,896,000 after purchasing an additional 125,379 shares during the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $487,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CORT opened at $19.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

