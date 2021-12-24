Amalgamated Bank Sells 10,374 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,374 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of AutoNation worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.29.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $27,871,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,189,688 shares of company stock worth $148,184,968 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.69 and its 200 day moving average is $113.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

