GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 3,816 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Entergy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entergy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,901 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 913.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Entergy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Entergy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETR opened at $110.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.91 and a 200 day moving average of $105.71. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

