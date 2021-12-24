GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USFD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in US Foods by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 94.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 36.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in US Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

USFD opened at $34.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USFD. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

