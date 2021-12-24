GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,662 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Valero Energy stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $54.53 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.67.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -359.63%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

