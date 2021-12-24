GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,153 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,111,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,972,000 after acquiring an additional 76,733 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,724,000 after acquiring an additional 185,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,620,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,101,000 after acquiring an additional 222,052 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,233,000 after acquiring an additional 28,148 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $76.93 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $84.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average of $74.44.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.