GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,897 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV opened at $41.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $41.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.