Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,246 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Amundi acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth $15,353,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,972,000 after purchasing an additional 253,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,718,000 after purchasing an additional 241,094 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 284.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 238,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,107,000 after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $42.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $46.42.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.66%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

