Signaturefd LLC Has $164,000 Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.25. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $61.87.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

