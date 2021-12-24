Signaturefd LLC Purchases 456 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 45.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 8.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $379,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $1,624,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $15,437,124.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $11,511,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,573,741 shares of company stock worth $429,018,987. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DDOG opened at $180.36 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,288.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

