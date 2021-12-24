Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Gap Up to $29.20

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.20, but opened at $29.89. Chuy’s shares last traded at $29.81, with a volume of 52 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The stock has a market cap of $589.11 million, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chuy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

