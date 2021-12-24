BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Price Down 4.7%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) was down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.09 and last traded at $40.39. Approximately 3,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 891,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BBIO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 939.99% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth $167,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $3,791,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth $223,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

