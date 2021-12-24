SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.17

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.17 and last traded at $81.17, with a volume of 10123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

