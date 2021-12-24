GWM Advisors LLC Raises Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. 34.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAG opened at $102.85 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.25 and a 1-year high of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

