Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,392 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,563,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,159,000 after acquiring an additional 162,047 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

PZZA opened at $132.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.38. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently -341.46%.

PZZA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.