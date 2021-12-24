RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,321 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 18.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after acquiring an additional 195,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RIV opened at $15.98 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65.

In other RiverNorth Opportunities Fund news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill purchased 16,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $278,323.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

