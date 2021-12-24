TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Andrea E. Jalbert Sells 9,496 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$120,394.44.

TSE:TRP opened at C$60.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$62.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.91. The company has a market cap of C$59.14 billion and a PE ratio of 31.90. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$51.10 and a one year high of C$68.20.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.2500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 180.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on TRP shares. CSFB lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$67.58.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

