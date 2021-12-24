H C Slingsby plc (LON:SLNG) Insider Acquires £2,000 in Stock

H C Slingsby plc (LON:SLNG) insider Morgan Morris purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,642.36).

H C Slingsby stock opened at GBX 195 ($2.58) on Friday. H C Slingsby plc has a 12-month low of GBX 140 ($1.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 310 ($4.10). The company has a market capitalization of £2.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 184.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 215.21.

Get H C Slingsby alerts:

H C Slingsby Company Profile

H C Slingsby plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the merchanting and distribution of industrial and commercial equipment in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of incidental purchasing supplies for various sectors, such as handling and lifting, wheel and castor, ladder and step, storage and shelving, office, safety and security, personal protective equipment and work wear, cleaning and hygiene, mailroom and packaging, workshop and maintenance, waste and recycling, premise, locker and cloakroom, sign and label, and flooring and matting.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for H C Slingsby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H C Slingsby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.