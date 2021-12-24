Todd R. Ford Sells 2,957 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $461,705.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $159.44 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $146.43 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.69.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COUP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.38.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

