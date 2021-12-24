Uniphar (LON:UPR) Hits New 12-Month High at $404.00

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 404 ($5.34) and last traded at GBX 404 ($5.34), with a volume of 149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 382 ($5.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 371.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 338.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 40.20.

Uniphar Company Profile (LON:UPR)

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

