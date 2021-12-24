Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 135,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 24.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 16.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 37.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 47.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Shares of ETX opened at $21.38 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0709 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.