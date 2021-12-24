Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 236 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,331 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.4% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 24,310 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 71,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 13.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 105,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $334.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.65. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $211.94 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

