Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,722,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $362.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.00. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $369.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.19.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist raised their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.54.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

