Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Raymond James raised their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

NYSE:LEN opened at $112.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.53. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 7.00%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.