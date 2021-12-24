Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $179,000 Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

TEAM stock opened at $387.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $404.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.52. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.21, a PEG ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $198.80 and a 12 month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.83.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

