Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $55.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average is $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

