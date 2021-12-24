Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $207,000 Investment in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REMX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

NYSEARCA REMX opened at $107.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.36. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $126.01.

