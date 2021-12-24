Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,806,000 after buying an additional 359,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 476.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 188,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,761,000 after acquiring an additional 155,749 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 78.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,229,000 after acquiring an additional 125,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.67.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $289.03 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.76 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.