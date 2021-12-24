Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Position Lessened by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,677 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $62,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,482,802,000 after buying an additional 1,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $313,580,000 after buying an additional 1,504,746 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $359,414,000 after buying an additional 1,445,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at about $64,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

