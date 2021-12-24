WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,769 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $34.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.53.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

