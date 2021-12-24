WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 181.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 243.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $7.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

