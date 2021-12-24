Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Sells $1,022,700.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $1,022,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $36.53 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.
About Flywire
Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
