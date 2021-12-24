Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Sells $1,022,700.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $1,022,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $36.53 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLYW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

