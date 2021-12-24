Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $847,412.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $847,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,220 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $3,162,099.60.

On Monday, November 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $2,865,759.00.

Shares of GSHD opened at $138.09 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $181.30. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.40, a PEG ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.14.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSHD. TheStreet lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $838,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 162.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

