Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $847,412.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $847,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 10th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,220 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $3,162,099.60.
- On Monday, November 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $2,865,759.00.
Shares of GSHD opened at $138.09 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $181.30. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.40, a PEG ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.14.
Several research firms have issued reports on GSHD. TheStreet lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.11.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $838,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 162.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.