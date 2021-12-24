Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) SVP Sells $707,020.56 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 35,493 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $707,020.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Agiliti stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $62,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $60,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $42,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

